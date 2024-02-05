iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $131.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

