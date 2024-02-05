Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,137 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.3 %

PNOV opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

