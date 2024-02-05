Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

