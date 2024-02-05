First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

