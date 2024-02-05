Argent Trust Co Acquires 459 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VBR opened at $174.71 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

