Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

