Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

