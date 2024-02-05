Argent Trust Co Purchases 426 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

