Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,687,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $420,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

