Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $558.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $558.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $514.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.10. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

