Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

