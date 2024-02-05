Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.90 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

