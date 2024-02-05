Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

