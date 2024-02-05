15,339 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

