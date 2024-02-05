Multibit (MUBI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $116.78 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Multibit token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $116.78 million and $11.71 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multibit has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multibit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.10517168 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $10,233,670.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.