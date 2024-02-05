inSure DeFi (SURE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192,259.62

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $102.73 million and $192,259.62 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016271 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,383.69 or 1.00185873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010989 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00179697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

