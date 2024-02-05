Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 39,062 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.21 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.