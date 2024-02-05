First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 485,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Embecta’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.