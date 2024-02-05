Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $545,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 80.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

