Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Corteva worth $567,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

