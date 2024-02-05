Swiss National Bank Has $116.80 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $116,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

