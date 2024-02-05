Swiss National Bank Sells 115,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $113,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 108,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

