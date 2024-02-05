Swiss National Bank Has $121.58 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $121,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

CNC opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

