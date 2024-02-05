First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $7.46 Million in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 827,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

