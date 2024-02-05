HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of HealthStream worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $800.30 million, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

