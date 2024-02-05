Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Astec Industries worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Astec Industries by 989.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

