First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.85 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 470,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

