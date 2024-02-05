First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,146 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Artivion worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AORT stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $936,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

