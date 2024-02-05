TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.07 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

