First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Shoe Carnival worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL opened at $26.28 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

