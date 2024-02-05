First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 277,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 111.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.57 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

