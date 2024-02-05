First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,125 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 103.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

