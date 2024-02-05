Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $34.65 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

