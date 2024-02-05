First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Chuy’s worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 69.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 269,979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY opened at $34.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $602.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

