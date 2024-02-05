First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.