Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,374 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stericycle worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -973.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

