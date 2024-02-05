First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 60,890 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

