Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.