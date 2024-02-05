Heritage Trust Co Has $966,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

