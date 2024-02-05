Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $1,040,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

