Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $280.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

