Heritage Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

DUK stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.