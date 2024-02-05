Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $168.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

