Spire Wealth Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2,969.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

ANSS opened at $336.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

