Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 74,314 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,314 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Portillo’s worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 57.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Portillo’s

In related news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.