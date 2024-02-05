Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.83 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 92,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 363,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,019,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

