Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRL opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

