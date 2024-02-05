Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Upwork worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,156 shares of company stock worth $1,073,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.14 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

