Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 83,445 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hayward by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hayward by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hayward by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Hayward Stock Up 0.5 %

HAYW stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

