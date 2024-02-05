Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of National Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of EYE opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

